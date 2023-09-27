GUWAHATI: The armed forces special powers act (AFSPA) has been extended in parts of Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh for six more months.

In Arunachal Pradesh, the districts of Tirap, Changlang and Longding have been declared as “disturbed area” under AFSPA.

Furthermore, the areas falling under the jurisdiction of Namsai, Mahadevpur and Chowkham police stations in Namsai district of Arunachal Pradesh, bordering Assam, have also been declared as “disturbed area”.

“Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts in Arunachal Pradesh and the areas falling within the jurisdiction of Namsai, Mahadevpur and Chowkham police stations in Namsai district of Arunachal Pradesh, bordering the State of Assam, are declared as ‘disturbed area’ under Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 for a period of six months with effect from October 1, 2023, unless withdrawn earlier,” a union home ministry notification stated.

Also read: After Assam, Arunachal Pradesh & Nagaland also likely to undergo delimitation exercise soon

In Nagaland, eight districts – Dimapur, Niuland, Chumoukedima, Mon, Kiphire, Noklak, Phek and Peren – have been declared as “disturbed area” under AFSPA.

“Dimapur, Niuland, Chumoukedima, Mon, Kiphire, Noklak, Phek and Peren districts in Nagaland and the areas in Nagaland falling within the jurisdiction of i) Khuzama, Kohima North, Kohima South, Zubza and Kezocha police stations in Kohima District; ii) Mangkolemba, Mokokchung-I, Longtho, Tuli, Longchem and Anaki ‘C’ police stations in Mokokchung District; iii) Yanglok police station in Longleng District; iv) Bhandari, Champang and Ralan police stations in Wokha District; and v) Ghatashi, Pughoboto, Satakha, Suruhuto, Zunheboto and Aghunato police stations in Zunheboto District, are declared as ‘disturbed area’ under Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 for a period of six months with effect from 01.10.2023, unless withdrawn earlier,” a separate notification read.