KOHIMA: The Northeast state of Nagaland is all set to get at least two new five-star hotels in the near future.

The new five star hotels will come up at the cities of Kohima and Dimapur in Nagaland.

The Nagaland tourism department has reached an agreement with the Hotel Polo Towers Group to introduce “first five-star properties in the state”.

“The agreement encompasses the development of a five-star hotel with a Mall in Dimapur and a five-star hotel in Kohima,” a statement from the Hotel Polo Towers Group said.

The projects include, 200 plus “extravagant rooms” in both the hotels that will come up at Dimapur and Kohima in Nagaland.

Both the hotels will be established at an estimated cost of Rs 150 crore.

The statement said: “The approximate direct and indirect investment in these projects is estimated to the 150 crore.”

“Both projects will be released under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model and will operate on a design, build, maintain, operate, manage and transfer (DBMOMT) basis,” the statement said.

The five-star hotel in Dimapur will feature “top-of-the-line accommodations, multiple dining venues, entertainment centres and retail shops, thereby positioning itself as a complete lifestyle destination”.

On the other hand, the five-star hotel in Kohima “will focus on providing an unparalleled luxury hotel experience to serve both business and leisure travellers”.

Both the hotels are expected to become operational within three to four years.

Deval Tibrewalla – CEO and director of Hotel Polo Towers Group – said: “It is an honour to partner with the Nagaland tourism department. These initiatives will not only boost the hospitality sector but also contribute to job creation and local economic growth. This move aligns with our vision of having a hotel in every major city of the Northeast.”

Meanwhile, director of Nagaland tourism department Keduosie-? M Rio stated, “This agreement is a cornerstone in the path to advance Nagaland’s tourism sector. We are excited to work closely with the Hotel Polo Towers Group as they have deep experience in hospitality in the Northeast. We look forward to extending all support to bring these ambitious projects to fruition.”

The Hotel Polo Towers Group is one of the largest hospitality group in the Northeast with nine (9) operational hotels and five (5) hotels in development.