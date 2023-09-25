Dimapur: Nagaland has become the second state in India after Andhra Pradesh to implement the Teach Tool, a standardised classroom observation tool designed by the World Bank, according to an official report on Monday.

This initiative is part of the Nagaland Education Project-The Lighthouse (NECTAR), with Leadership for Equity (LFE) serving as the technical agency.

With the support of the World Bank, the state education department launched the Nagaland Enhancing Classroom Teaching and Resources (NECTAR) with an aim to improve and enhance quality and learning outcomes of government schools in the state.

The Teach Tool serves as a crucial diagnostic instrument to gain a comprehensive understanding of current teaching practices and the quality of education within classrooms.

The baseline observation data collected through the Teach Tool will be instrumental in designing relevant and effective learning opportunities for teachers in the state.

A 10-day training programme for master trainers, also known as Trainers of Teachers (ToTs), began on September 13 at the Mount Tabor Retreat Centre in Kohima.

The objective of this training was to build internal capacity for monitoring the quality of teacher-student interactions in the classroom.

Approximately 400-500 observers from all 16 districts of Nagaland will be trained to use the Teach Tool. They will, in turn, mentor other teachers in the coming years. The insights gathered from the Teach Tool are expected to significantly enhance future Teacher Professional Development (TPD) practices.

The implementation of the Teach Tool is one of several interventions under NEP-The Lighthouse (NECTAR) aimed at improving the quality of education, teaching practices, capacity building, and the learning environment in government schools throughout the state.

Altogether 37 ToTs affiliated to various educational block resource centres under the Samagra Shiksha have successfully completed the certification process.

Additionally, three officials from the Nagaland Core Team from the school education department and SCERT, along with three from the NECTAR team, have also qualified and been certified.

Speaking at the valedictory programme of the training programme, commissioner and secretary, school education and SCERT, Kevileno Angami urged the trainees to light the fire of quality teaching and learning practices in Nagaland, creating effective and safe learning spaces for the children.