IMPHAL: Two students from Manipur, who went missing on July 06, during the peak of ethnic violence in the state, are suspected to have been ‘killed’.

Pictures of the two missing Manipur students have gone viral on social media, soon after internet services were restored in the state.

While one of the viral photos, shows the two students’ dead bodies, the other shows them sitting in fear with two armed men in the background.

Meanwhile, the Manipur government has reportedly confirmed that the bodies belong to the two missing students.

The deceased students have been identified as: female student – Hijam Linthoingambi (17) and male student – Phijam Hemjit (20).

The Manipur chief minister’s office (CMO) informed that the case is already being investigated by the central bureau of investigation (CBI).

Both the missing, now dead, students belonged to the Meitei community in Manipur.

According to the timeline shown in the photos that went viral on social media, the pictures were taken on July 8 – two days after they had gone missing.

Luwangbi, after attending her coaching class, later went out with Hijam on his KTM bike for a ride on July 6, has not returned home since then.