Imphal: A 45-year-old rifleman died after he was reportedly shot dead by the commander at the Nongpok Sanjenbam Police Outpost in the Imphal East district, Manipur on Monday, an official source said.

The rifleman Apuna Kamei, who was on duty at his outpost was allegedly shot dead by the commander of the outpost after an altercation at around 5 pm on Monday.

Apuna Kamei, a rifleman of the 6th India Reserve Battalion was attached to the Outpost.

Also Read: Meghalaya-Assam border tension: Mob destroys houses, boundary walls on Guwahati outskirts, several hurt

He received two bullet injuries and died on the spot, the police said.

The body of the killed rifleman was deposited in the morgue of the JNIMS hospital Imphal for post-mortem.

The alleged accused was detained for further interrogation and the weapon used in the crime has been recovered, the police said.

Also Read: Assam: Tea Board reverts to English auction model from Bharat system, auctioneers protest

Meanwhile, a Joint Action Committee against the killing of Apuna Kamei has been formed.

The Committee among others demanded a judicial inquiry leading to the death of the rifleman and the termination of the commandant from his service immediately.

It also announced not taking the dead body until the demands are met.

Apuna Kamei, a resident of Moirangkhom, Imphal left his wife and two daughters.