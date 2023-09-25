Guwahati: An irate mob from Meghalaya allegedly destroyed the boundary wall and houses of Assam residents at Barpathar area under Basistha police station on the outskirts of Guwahati on Tuesday afternoon.

Several Assam residents were injured in the attack by the mob, said a police official.

The incident took place at a time when the second phase of settlement of border dispute in six places of differences is in progress between the Assam and Meghalaya governments.

According to reports, a meeting was convened at Barpathar along the Assam-Meghalaya border at around 11.30 am on Tuesday wherein the Syiem from 9th Mile attended on the appeal by the locals that Assam residents are preventing undertaking the construction of a water tank in the area under the water supply scheme of Meghalaya.

Later, Syiem instructed the agitated mob mainly from Umtrenga, Maiyoung to destroy the houses/buildings of the people who obstructed the construction of the water tank from the Meghalaya side in the area.

Accordingly, the agitated mob destroyed boundary walls and houses of Assam residents in the area. The incident took place at around 2.30 p.m.

Later, Assam Police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.