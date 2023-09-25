Shillong: The much-awaited 2nd Sohra International Half Marathon 2023, recognized by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI), is all set to take place on September 30, 2023, with a striking number of 3,547 enthusiastic participants, including six international athletes.

Organized jointly by the Meghalaya Athletics Association and the Meghalaya State Olympic Association, in collaboration with the Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs, the event boasts a total prize purse of Rs. 11.7 lakh, making it not only a test of endurance but also an attractive prospect for enthusiastic runners looking to showcase their talent.

The marathon has various categories to cater to participants of all skill levels and ages: Elite Open 21K Run; Meghalayan Open 21K Run; Meghalayan Open 10K Run; 10K Run for people between 45-55 Years, and Veteran Above 55 years.

The marathon’s route, starting at the C.P. School in Sohra and winding through the picturesque path from Mawkdok to Sohra, allows runners to soak in the lush greenery and mesmerizing waterfalls of Meghalaya.

Elijah Kipruto Kemei, an enthusiastic participant from Kenya, is taking part in the Sohra Marathon for the second time.

He said, “I want to improve my performance and, ultimately, win the event. The course is fantastic, and the organizers have been excellent. The hospitality we’ve experienced here in Meghalaya has been outstanding.”

Isawanda Laloo, Director, Sports & Youth Affairs, said, “The 2nd Sohra International Half Marathon 2023, apart from drawing athletes from different parts of the country and even the world, is set to be a catalyst for the growth of tourism and livelihood opportunities.”

