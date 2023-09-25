Guwahati: On Monday, members of the Garo organisation, A’chik Holistic and Awakening Movement (AHAM), rescued nearly a dozen dogs from a vehicle in a reserve forest at Songkama, East Garo Hills, Meghalaya.

The AHAM members noticed a suspicious vehicle in the area.

There were some suspicious movements and sounds from the vehicle. Based on this, they stopped the vehicle to check the movement.

Also Read: Assam: Water birds decline at Deepor Beel; 817 birds recorded

Upon inspecting further, the AHAM members found at least a dozen dogs crammed inside gunny bags both in the cargo hold and the back seat of the car.

The individuals in the vehicle admitted to collecting the dogs from various regions.

Also Read: Assam: Heroin worth Rs 3 crore seized in Karbi Anglong

The accused then added that they were en route to delivering them to a buyer with the intention of slaughtering the dogs and selling their meat to consumers.

The organisation members immediately released the dogs from the bags and allowed them to go free.

They further warned the individuals involved about dire consequences if they were found doing the same again.