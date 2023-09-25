Guwahati: The central BJP on Monday appointed Rikman Momin, as the new state president of the saffron party in Meghalaya.

Momin is a national council member and senior political leader from Garo Hills.

He will replace Ernest Mawrie, the former BJP state president.

On the same day, the central leadership replaced Nagaland BJP president Temjen Imna Along with Benjamin Yepthomi.

The order came all of a sudden and Yepthomi has been asked to take charge with immediate effect.

However, no comments were made by either till the filing of this report.

An order by BJP National President JP Nadda said the central leadership appointed Benjamin Yepthomi as the new state president of Nagaland BJP.

Benjamin Yepthomi has already served as the vice president of Nagaland state BJP and he was also the former state president of BJYM Nagaland. He was the BJYM president of the state for two consecutive terms.

The order replaces Along who has been the state president of the Bharatiya Janata Party of Nagaland since 15 January 2020.

Temjen Imna Along has also been a Member of the Legislative Assembly Alongtaki constituency since 2018 and is also a minister of the Neiphiu Rio cabinet.