Guwahati: The Khasi Students’ Union East Jaintia Hills (KSU-EJH) has announced that it will stage a protest on Monday in Khliehriat, Meghalaya by sleeping in the middle of the road to protest the deplorable condition of National Highway-6.

The condition of the highway has drawn widespread criticism from various groups.

Other organizations, such as the United Hills Movement (UHM), Jaintia Students’ Movement (JSM), and Jaintia National Conference (JNC), have also raised their voices in protest against the authorities’ seeming reluctance to address the issue.

Four Members of Parliament (MPs) from the Northeast region have also written to the Central Government, urging its intervention to address the alarming state of NH 06.

The NH-6 connects Shillong with Silchar, Mizoram, and Tripura.

The memorandum said that the state of NH-6 is currently in a severely dilapidated condition, causing immense inconvenience to the people of these regions and posing a significant threat to their safety.

“Despite being a vital lifeline connecting these states, the road has not seen substantial repair or maintenance in the past year, leading to a cascade of problems, including increased travel time, accidents, and disruptions in the transportation of essential goods,” it said.

The MPs also drew the attention of the Union Minister to the exponential increase in traffic along this route, primarily due to mining activities in Meghalaya and the growing economic interdependence between the states connected by NH-6.