Dimapur: The National Association of Street Vendors of India (NASVI), supported by the Food Safety Authority, Nagaland, launched ‘The Project Serve Safe Food: Training of Street Food Vendors’ for Kohima vendors at Kohima DC’s conference hall on Wednesday to train street food vendors on food safety and hygiene.

Welcoming the state government officials from various departments and food vendors of Kohima district to the launch programme, Subrata Banerjee, the head of branch corporate affairs of Nestle India Ltd., said Nestle India had joined hands with NASVI and local food authorities in 2016 to ensure proper training to the street food vendors.

He said the company felt the need to train the street food vendors on food safety and hygiene not only to ensure healthy food for consumers but also to enable them to sustain and better their livelihoods.

The training programme modules include health and hygiene involving personal hygiene and cart hygiene, food handling and food safety, cleaning and pest control and garbage disposal.

Joint Secretary, health and family welfare department, Nokchasashi thanked Nestle India Ltd. for organising the training programme for the Kohima street food vendors.

With the mushrooming of street food vendors in the state capital Kohima and Dimapur, he said safe hygiene practices should become integral to the vendors. He asked the vendors to fully grasp the opportunity of the training which will make them confident and competent in their business.

Kohima Municipal Council administrator Lanusenla L Peseyie urged the vendors to be fully equipped with all the necessary information on food safety and hygiene practices and get the food safety training certificate from this training, which is very important for the vendors to run their stalls.

Assistant Food Safety Commissioner Sendong Jamir highlighted that the vendors should be registered under FACCI and keep the registration paper in the stall, should serve the food items in proper utensils and should avoid re-use of cooking oil.