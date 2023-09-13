DHEMAJI: Principal of the Dhemaji Commerce College in Assam has been placed under suspension for allegedly being drunk inside the college campus.

A suspension order was issued by the Assam directorate of education.

“Sri Biren Ch Konwar, Principal in-charge of Dhemaji Commerce College… is hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect,” the order stated.

Earlier in August this year, a video of the principal of Dhemaji Commerce College in Assam drinking alcohol on campus with four other people went viral on social media.

Students of the Dhemaji Commerce College in Assam also staged protests the video of their principal, drinking alcohol on campus with four other people, went viral.

The incident had sparked outrage among the students and the general public.

Many people took to social media to express their disgust at the principal’s behaviour.

The incident also raised questions about the drinking culture in educational institutions.

There have been a number of cases in recent years of students and teachers being caught drinking alcohol on campus.