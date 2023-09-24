Guwahati: On Sunday, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia announced that three new air routes would be operationalised in Arunachal Pradesh by October this year.

The new flight services would begin between Itanagar and New Delhi, Itanagar and Jorhat in Assam, and Ruksin in East Siang district and Itanagar.

Scindia said that new routes would be operated under the Centre’s UDAN-5 scheme.

The scheme was introduced for the region as a connectivity scheme aimed at developing smaller regional airports to allow citizens easier access to aviation services.

Apart from this, the minister claimed that in the last 65 years, there were only 74 airports in the country but after the BJP came into power, 75 new airports were constructed in just nine years.

The aviation minister inaugurated an extended runway, a new apron, a new terminal building, a fire station, and an ATC Tower at the Tezu Airport.

The infrastructure was reportedly built at a cost of Rs 170 crore.

The airport has been advanced on 212 acres of land and is able to cope with operations for ATR-72-kind aircraft.

The airport is now connected to Dibrugarh, Imphal, and Guwahati through regular scheduled flights by Alliance Air and Flybig Airlines.

It can further host a peak-hour capacity of 300 passengers.

It has five check-in counters currently which will be increased to eight soon.