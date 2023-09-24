Guwahati: Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia on Sunday inaugurated a new terminal building at Tezu airport in Arunachal Pradesh’s Lohit district.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu was also present at the inaugural function.

The upgraded airport now includes two aprons designed for ATR 72 type aircraft, a runway extended to 1500m x 30m, a traveler-friendly terminal, and a Fire Station cum Air Traffic Control Tower with a wide 75m runway strip.

Earlier, the Tezu Airport operated with a single runway and covered an area of 212 acres.

According to an official statement, Tezu Airport, a domestic airport situated in the town of Tezu, has undergone a transformation with the implementation of infrastructure upgrades worth Rs 170 crores.

These developments include the extension of the runway to 1500 meters by 30 meters, the construction of a modern apron capable of accommodating two ATR 72 type aircraft, the establishment of a new terminal building, and the creation of a fire station cum Air Traffic Control (ATC) Tower, the statement read.

Operationalized under the RCS UDAN scheme of the Ministry of Civil Aviation in 2018, Tezu Airport has played a pivotal role in enhancing regional connectivity by offering regularly scheduled flights to Dibrugarh, Imphal, and Guwahati through Alliance Air and Flybig Airlines.

Features of the New Terminal Building-Terminal Area of 4000 square meters, peak hour serving capacity of 300 passengers, 5 check-in counters (3 in the future), 2 arrival Carrousels, 2 aircraft parking bays- ATR-72 type of aircraft, it said.

The infrastructure upgrades at Tezu Airport prioritize sustainability and energy efficiency.

Double insulated roofing system, energy-efficient HVAC and lighting system, low heat gain glazing, ECBC-compliant equipment, solid waste management system, re-use of treated water for flushing and horticulture purposes, rainwater harvesting integrated with sustainable urban drainage system, use of efficient water fixtures, it added.