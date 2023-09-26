Dimapur: Nagaland Police seized 163.6 grams of brown sugar and 1,369 spasmo proxyvon and other tablets and arrested 12 people in this connection in the last fortnight.

A police release on Tuesday said during the period from September 1 and September 15, 10 cases were registered for possession of narcotics and psychotropic substances.

A total of 464 cases of IMLF were also seized and four people were arrested and equal number of cases registered during the period in this connection.

The state police said they would continue the statewide operations in all the districts of the state in order to combat the menace of widespread availability and usage of synthetic drugs and psychotropic substances and IMFL (Indian Made Foreign Liquor) and its effects on the youth. Intensive checking of vehicles, raids and checking of hotels and restaurants has been launched to prevent any such illegal activity, the release said.

The police appealed to the public to provide information on sale/distribution of any form of narcotics/drugs/IMFL to the nearest police station or narcotic police station.

The CUG (Closed User Group) phone numbers of various Nagaland police officers & police stations are available in ‘Call Your Cop’ mobile App. The identity of the informant will be kept confidential, the release added.