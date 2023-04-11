IMPHAL: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday reiterated his appeal to the people not to use hooch – adulterated country made-distilled liquor which is hazardous to health.

In his Twitter post, Manipur CM said that as per finding reports of the expert committee a good number of persons who used adulterated distilled liquor led to health hazards and even caused deaths.

The CM further Tweeted, “Police arrested huge quantities of illegally distilled liquors (YU) from Imphal areas, teams of CDO-IW raided a shop (*PEOPLE STORE*) located at Lamphel Sana Keithel (Thangmeiband Khondram Selungba Leikai) and detained the shop owner namely Salam Sancha @ Deepak Singh (30yrs) s/o S. Santosh Singh of Thangmeiband Khomdram Selungba Leikai, Imphal.”

Acting on a tip, the police raided a shop located at Lamphel Sana Keithel, Imphal, and seized a huge quantity of Indian made foreign liquor.

The shop owner identified as Salam Sancha alias Deepak Singh (30) has been detained.

The IMFL and beer recovered from his shop include Gentlemen Club (750 ml) – 6 bottles; Iconic White (375 ml)-9 bottles; McDowell’s (375 ml)-14 bottles; Sterling Reserve B7 (180ml)-38 bottles; Oppa (360 ml)-8 bottles; Blenders Pride (750ml)-6 bottles; Vintage (750 ml)-2 bottles; Kusum beer (750 ml)-2 bottles; Corona Extra beer (355 ml)-11 bottles; Kingfisher beer (500 ml)-36 cans; Old Monk beer (500 ml)-12 bottles and Tuborg beer (500 ml)- 12 bottles.

An arrested individual along with seized items have been handed over the Excise Department Lamphelpat, police said.

It is worth mentioning herewith that in the last week of July 2017, five people were dead while 20 others were reported to be in critical condition in a hospital after consuming hooch in Manipur.