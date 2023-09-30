GUWAHATI: With rain continuing to pour in torrents and a flood-like situation grappling Guwahati, Assam the Cricket World Cup Warm-Up match between India and England has been disrupted.

The much-awaited match, which was to be held at Barsapara Cricket Stadium on Saturday, has been called for a halt due to the rains playing havoc across the city.

After India captain Rohit Sharma opted to bat first under humid conditions, heavy rain lashed Guwahati with the ground staff quickly putting the field under the covers.

The intensity of the heavy thunderstorm can be gauged from the fact that a standee put in front of the media box suffered heavy damage.

The seats in the galleries were drenched by rain and filled with water.

The videos of the flooded stadium is now going viral on social media platforms.

The Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati, Assam has been deprived of any of the upcoming ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup matches.

The Barsapara stadium in Guwahati, Assam was built in 2017 and has a capacity of 25,000 spectators.

It is the home ground for the Assam cricket team and the Northeast Frontier Railway cricket team.

It is believed that poor drainage system and several other reasons have deprived the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati, Assam of any of the main matches of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

Besides poor drainage system, frequent appearances of snakes in the stadium during previous matches in the stadium were also noticed.