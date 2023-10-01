NEW DELHI: Prices of commercial liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder have been hiked by Rs 209.

The prices of commercial LPG cylinder was hiked by the oil marketing companies (OMCs) on Sunday (October 01).

Notably, this increase in prices of commercial LPG cylinder came after two successive reduction of Rs 250 (approx) in August and September this year.

On September 01, the government had slashed the price of commercial gas cylinders by about Rs 158.

Earlier on August 01, the price of the 19-kg commercial cylinder was reduced by Rs 99.75.

The 19-kg cylinder would now cost Rs 1731.50 instead of Rs 1522.50 in Delhi from October 01.

On the other hand, the prices of the commercial cylinder in Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai will now cost Rs 1684, Rs 1839.50 and Rs 1898 respectively.

Notably, prices of both commercial and domestic LPG cylinders undergoes monthly revisions on the first day of every month.

Meanwhile, prices of 14.2 kg domestic cooking gas cylinders have remained unchanged.

Prices of domestic LPG cylinders were last revised in August when they were slashed by Rs 200.