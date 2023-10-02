Guwahati: Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the Zoo Road (RG Baruah Road) Flyover in Guwahati is set to be inaugurated on October 18.

The CM made the announcement while inaugurating the Botanical Garden in Fancy Bazar on Sunday.

The Zoo Road Flyover is among the most awaited projects in Guwahati as it is hoped to decrease the traffic congestion scenario in the city.

Zoo Road or RG Baruah Flyover is being built at an approximate cost of Rs 250 crores.

While most of the flyovers in Guwahati were expected to reduce the traffic, many people claim that the traffic issue is just being shifted to a new place with the flyover.

It may be mentioned that the garden inaugurated by the CM is on an 11.77 acre land with a a pond spread over 2.58 acres.

The Botanical Garden was built at an outlay of Rs 58 crores.