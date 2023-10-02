Guwahati: A youth leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Nagaon, Assam has accused BJP workers of assaulting them.

The person identified as Rashid Kakoti Rose claimed that he was allegedly assaulted by a group of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers on Sunday.

Rose said that he was attacked at Lakhinagar Chariali for allegedly “campaigning” in support of AAP.

Also Read: Assam: Two ULFA (I) cadres nabbed in Arunachal

He further shared pictures of his injuries on social media while accusing the BJP of the attack.

Rose filed a complaint at the Haibargaon Town Police Outpost against the accused.

Also Read: Assam: Man held for sexually harassing college student in Dibrugarh

He claimed that of the persons who attacked him, one was identified as Mintu Hazarika.

A police source said that they had received the complaint and are investigating the matter.

They are also trying to verify the allegations as well as identify all the persons involved in the alleged incident.