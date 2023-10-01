Dibrugarh: Two cadres of the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) were apprehended with arms and ammunition in a joint operation by the Khonsa Battalion of Assam Rifles and the police in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tirap district on Sunday afternoon.

Acting on a reliable tip-off, the security forces launched an operation in the border village of Noglo and apprehended the two hardcore insurgents, who had crossed over the Indo-Myanmar border in an attempt to carry out subversive activities in Assam.

The apprehended cadres have been identified as Nilutpal Asom, alias Monjit Gogoi, and Upen Asom, alias Ruhini Gogoi. Both are residents of Assam and were recruited into ULFA-I last year.

Police recovered weapons and ammunition from the two militants.

ULFA-I, a separatist group that seeks an independent Assam, has been known to have bases in Myanmar. In recent years, the group has been trying to infiltrate into Indian territory to carry out subversive activities, especially in the lead-up to elections.

Despite the long and porous Indo-Myanmar border, the security forces have been successful in curbing the influx of ULFA-I militants.

This year alone, there have been numerous apprehensions and surrenders of ULFA-I cadres in the southern areas of Arunachal Pradesh, dealing a serious blow to the group’s activities and hierarchy.