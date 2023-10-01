Guwahati: A carcass of a rhino was found in Assam‘s Nagaon district on Sunday, officials said. The cause of death is uncertain, as the forest department has claimed that the rhino died due to infighting, but a post-mortem will be conducted to determine the exact cause.

The rhino carcass was noticed by forest staff during patrolling this morning at 6 a.m. in the fringe area of Burapahar range in the sixth additional area of Kaziranga National Park near Kamakhya range forest under Nagaon division.

“The rhino appears to have succumbed to the injury caused by infighting between rhinos. No sign of poaching noted and all parts of the carcass, including horn, are found intact,” said Suhaas Kadam, Divisional Forest Officer in Nagaon.

However, Kadam added that the actual cause of death will be ascertained after the veterinarian completes the post-mortem.

The incident has raised concerns about the safety of rhinos in Kaziranga National Park, which is home to over 2,600 one-horned rhinoceros. In 2022, the state achieved a zero-poaching record for the first time since 1977, but this latest incident is a reminder that the threat to rhinos remains.