Aizawl: Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is planning to set up its base in Mizoram, a party leader said on Tuesday.

AAP party in charge of Northeast India Rajesh Sharma said that the party will scout and launch a membership drive in the state.

Inspired by the ideology and good and honest governance by the AAP government in Delhi headed by Arvind Kejriwal, many youths from Mizoram approached the AAP and wanted to launch the party in the state, he said.

He said that discussions were held with a group of people and many prominent persons in Aizawl on May 14 during which it was decided that a membership drive be launched for a month.

At least 50 members are required in a district in order to establish AAP, Sharma said.

There are 11 districts in Mizoram.

The party will enter the state depending on the number of members registered in the party during a month-long membership drive, he said.

Highly placed sources said that the AAP launched the membership drive across the state on Tuesday.