Dibrugarh: A man was arrested by police on Sunday for allegedly sexually assaulting a college student at Lahowal in eastern Assam’s Dibrugarh district.

The accused has been identified as Binod Gogoi. According to sources, the man allegedly sexually assaulted last night at around 1 p.m. when the girl was asleep at her home.

“The accused secretly entered the room under the cover of darkness and sexually assaulted the girl. When the girl shouted for help, the family members of the girl barged into her room and grabbed him. The family members later handed over the person to police,” said a police source.

The victim lodged an FIR at Mohanbari police station. A case no 160/23 u/s 357/358 (B)/ 511 IPC was registered at Mohanbari police outpost.

Meanwhile, police have started an investigation into the matter. According to locals, earlier the accused Binod Gogoi had committed such crimes in the area.