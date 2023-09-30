GUWAHATI: Both Assam and Meghalaya on Saturday decided to hand over the Mukhrow firing incident case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as the judicial commission constituted by both state governments was not able to make any progress in the investigation into the case.

Six people, including a forest guard from Assam, were killed in a clash between Assam Police, forest Protection battalion and timber smugglers of Meghalaya at Mukhrow in West Karbi Anglong district of Assam on November 22, 2022.

Assam government had constituted a one-man judicial panel led by Justice (retired) Rumi Kumari Phukan, while the Meghalaya government had formed another probe panel led by Justice (retired) T Veipei to probe into the incident.

“As a confident-building measure and not to put respective officers in difficulty, we have decided to wind up the judicial commissions ordered by Assam and Meghalaya to probe into the Mukhrow firing incident case. Instead of pursuing judicial commission, both governments will request the CBI to investigate the case,” Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told reporters after the meeting with Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma at State Guest House No 1 at Khanapara here on Saturday.

“We also request CBI not to register the case either in Shillong or Guwahati but in a neutral venue either in Delhi or Kolkata so that the Central investigation agency can probe the incident impartially,” Sarma said.

“We will also wind up the judicial commissions. Because none of the judicial commissions make any progress. Meghalaya witnesses are not coming to Assam and at the same time, Assam witnesses are not going to Meghalaya. Let us refer to an independent agency for probing the incident,” Sarma also said.

“We have decided to resolve three areas of differences. We informed the Meghalaya chief minister that Assam is ready to resolve the dispute in three places of differences quickly at Langpih, Deshdemoreah and Borduar. This is not the Sixth Schedule area for us. So we have more flexibility and we can go and resolve,” Sarma also said.

“But the final modalities will be found out by the regional committees. We have asked regional committees to make a presentation before the Meghalaya chief minister within the shortest possible time and resolve the dispute as quickly as possible. Of course, the final decision will be taken at the chief minister level,” he said.

The meeting also decided to deploy CRPF as a neutral force at Khanduli, where a tense situation has been brewing and clashes have been reported between Khasi and Karbi communities for the last fortnight.

“Recently, Assam Police have set up a police outpost in Khanduli. In front of that outpost, Meghalaya police have also set up another police outpost making it eyeball to eyeball confrontation. What we have decided today, Assam Police will put CRPF in that police outpost and Meghalaya will also take their police outpost a little behind so that neither Assam Police nor Meghalaya Police will be seen in the actual area. It will go to a neutral force,” Sarma further said.

“As regards to six areas where we have settled the dispute, Survey of India has completed their survey in Hahim. Now the border pillar will be erected. We also ask the SoI officials to complete the survey in five other places within December 31,” the chief minister also said.

“In the Tarabari area, there are some problems with one village at Lawlong Salbari. We have asked the Assam side to be a little flexible while demarcating the boundary. So We also hope to visit Khanduli in the last part of October and carry forward the decision in the next two months,” the chief minister said.

“We will also visit the three other areas to interact with the people before finalising our decision,” he added.

“We have taken a large number of decisions today’s meeting. We are happy to inform the people of Assam and Meghalaya that after a long discussion, we are on the verge of finalizing actual pillars and posts and actual boundary lines and areas of differences,” Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma said.

“Survey of India has completed the survey in the Hahim sector. We asked the SoI to complete the survey in five other places by December 31,” Sangma said.

“We are likely to take a final decision on three places of differences soon. We have also discussed the situation in Khanduli. Both state governments have decided to move back their state police forces,” Sangma also said.

1st phase MoU was signed between two chief ministers in New Delhi on March 29, 2022, for six areas of differences.

The six “areas of difference” settled in the first phase included are: Hahim, Gizang, Tarabari, Boklapara, Khanapara-Pilingkata and Ratacherra.

On 23 July 2021, the Assam and Meghalaya governments decided to work towards resolving their disputes in the six areas. Following this, the governments set up regional committees headed by cabinet ministers from the two states to study these areas.

The second phase of discussion on the six areas of differences which are left namely Khanduli and Psiar, Block 1 and Block 2, Borduar, Langpih, Nongwah, Mawtamur and Desh Doomreah, will be taken up.