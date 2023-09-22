GUWAHATI: The one-member inquiry commission, headed by Justice Rumi Kumari Phukan (retired), has submitted its report to the Assam government on the Mukroh incident.

The inquiry panel was constituted by the Assam governor on November 23 last year to inquire into the circumstances leading to the incident that occurred on November 22 at Mukroh under the Zirikinding police station in West Karbi Anglong district of Assam.

The one-member inquiry commission submitted its report to Assam government on Wednesday (September 20).

The firing incident at Mukroh village along the Assam-Meghalaya border on November 22 last year had resulted in the death of five civilians and a home guard.

The inquiry commission submitted its report to the additional chief secretary (home and political department) of Assam.

Also read: Assam-Meghalaya border row: KHADC, KAAC decide to work together to resolve boundary disputes amicably

The period to complete the inquiry was extended twice, as sought, till September 22, 2023.

The commission during its inquiry examined a large number of witnesses and documents, produced by the Assam forest department, the state police and several other organisations.

Altogether, six people had died in firing by Assam police and forest guards in West Karbi Anglong’s Mukroh village along the Assam-Meghalaya inter-state border.

Among the deceased were Thal Shadap (45), Nikasi Dhar (65), S Talang (55), Tal Nartiang (40) and Shirup Sumer (40), all residents of the Mukroh village along the Assam-Meghalaya border.

Another person who died was an Assam forest guard.