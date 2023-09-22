DIBRUGARH: Three women from Arunachal Pradesh have been arrested by the police at Naharkatia in Assam for possessing drugs.

Assam police personnel seized a consignment of Heroin from the possession of the three arrested women from Arunachal Pradesh.

The value of the seized Heroin consignment is estimated to be around Rs 3 crore in the international market.

The Heroin was seized in a joint operation by the Assam police personnel from Naharkatia and Joypur.

The joint operation was conducted under the supervision of deputy SP of Dibrugarh district in Assam – Naba Bora.

At least 29 soap boxes containing 348 grams of Heroin consignment were recovered after searching a four-wheeler.

According to reports, the three women hailing from Arunachal Pradesh smuggled the drugs from Dimapur in Nagaland by train.

They were allegedly smuggling the contraband to Arunachal Pradesh for sale in the state in a car, which was also seized by the Assam police.

The driver of the car was also arrested by the police along with the three women from Arunachal Pradesh in connection with the case.

A case has been registered in connection with the seizure of the Heroin consignment at the Joypur police station in Dibrugarh district of Assam.

The arrested persons have been booked under sections 21(C)/29 of the NDPS Act in connection with the case.