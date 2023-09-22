GUWAHATI: Biswanath Ghat in Assam has been selected as the Best Tourism Village of India 2023.

This was informed by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday (September 22).

The honour was bestowed on the Biswanath Ghat in Assam by the union ministry of tourism.

“Biswanath Ghat has been selected as the Best Tourism Village of India 2023 by the Ministry of Tourism,” Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma stated on X.

The Assam chief minister further informed that Biswanath Ghat in Assam was selected for the honour “from amongst 791 applications from 31 States & UTs”.

“Biswanath Ghat’s selection reflects the huge efforts that our Govt have taken in promoting rural tourism in Assam,” CM Sarma said.

Biswanath Ghat is located towards the south of Biswanath Chariali town in Assam.

Biswanath Ghat in Assam is also popularly known as “Gupta Kashi”.

The town is named after the ancient Biswanath Temple.

It is called Gupta Kashi, in comparison with Kashi during the golden rule of the Guptas.

The ghat has a cluster of temples of different gods.

A Siva temple was located at the confluence of Bridhaganga (Burigonga) river with the Brahmaputra.