GUWAHATI: An alleged cattle smuggler has been gunned down by the personnel of the border security force (BSF) in Assam.

The incident has been reported from along the India-Bangladesh border in South Salmara-Mankachar district of Assam.

The shootout was reported on Thursday (September 21) at around 7pm.

The accused dead smuggler has been identified as Mintu Sheikh (27), hailing from Kanaimara village in ??South Salmara-Mankachar district of Assam.

BSF opened fire on the accused as he allegedly tried to smuggle cattle over a barbed wire fence along the India-Bangladesh international border.