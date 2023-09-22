GUWAHATI: Protection of rhinos is of topmost priority of the state government in Assam.

This was claimed by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday (September 22).

“Protection of this magnificent animal (rhino) has been a top priority of government of Assam,” said CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

He said that “in the last few years we have made consistent efforts in this regard which has resulted in zero poaching cases of rhinos in the state for the first time”.

The Assam chief minister made this statement while taking to social media on Friday (September 22) on the occasion of world rhino day.

“Rhinos, synonymous with the identity of Assam, are cherished members of the state’s rich faunal biodiversity,” said CM Sarma.

Also read: Assam: No alcohol sale in Guwahati on September 24, Sunday will be ‘dry day’ in Kamrup-Metro

He added: “On World Rhino Day, let’s take a pledge to always champion the cause of saving rhinos, the pride of Assam!”

World Rhino Day is celebrated on September 22 every year.

The day is dedicated to celebrating all five species of rhino across the globe and raising awareness about their conservation.

It may be mentioned here that the Kaziranga national park (KNP) in Assam is home to the larget population of one-horned rhino, also known as Indian rhinoceros.

According to Wikipedia, nearly 85% of the global Indian rhinoceros population is concentrated in Assam, where Kaziranga National Park contains 70% of rhino population.