IMPHAL: The border security force (BSF) has lodged a protest with Manipur governor Anusuiya Uikey over alleged “blockade on movement of troops” by locals in various parts of the state.

Apprising the Manipur governor about the prevailing security situation in the state, BSF ADG Sonali Mishra said that there has been “resistance against security personnel in some areas by local people, mostly by women folks”.

“But the central forces are in touch with the local populace and making them aware of the need to create a congenial atmosphere for restoration of peace and normalcy (in Manipur),” she said.

This remark by the BSF ADG came after many women blocked the movement of security vehicles in Bishnupur district of Manipur on Friday (August 18).

BSF ADG Sonali Mishra said that 51 companies of BSF are currently stationed in nine districts of Manipur to assist the administration in maintaining law and order.

She informed that maximum deployment of BSF troopers is in Imphal and areas that connect the valley and hills (buffer zones).

Strict vigil is being maintained to prevent any untoward incident, the BSF official said.

Advocating the need to deploy a specific force to a specific area, ADG said, the security forces will help to chalk out plans to face any eventuality in the area.

Notably, BSF ADG Sonali Mishra along with other senior officers of the force met Manipur governor Anusuiya Uikey at Raj Bhawan in Imphal on Friday (August 18).