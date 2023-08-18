IMPHAL: “Anyone can say anything in democracy,” said Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh.

This was stated by Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Friday (August 18), while reacting to the demand of the ten Kuki-Zo MLAs from the state for “separate chief secretary and DGP” for the hill districts.

Notably, the ten Kuki-Zo MLAs from strife-torn Manipur, who earlier demanded a “separate administration” for the tribals, have freshly written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a fresh memorandum to PM Narendra Modi, the ten Kuki-Zo MLAs from Manipur have demanded allotment of “separate DGP and chief secretary” for the hill districts of the state.

The ten Kuki-Zo MLAs have demanded creation of the posts of the “separate chief secretary and DGP (director general of police) or its equivalent posts” for the five hill districts of Manipur.

The five hill districts of Manipur are: Senapati, Tamenglong, Churachandpur, Chandel and Ukhrul.

Also read: Manipur crisis: Restoring peace is government’s top priority, says CM Biren Singh

“As Imphal has become a valley of death and destruction for Kuki-Zo people, no one dares to go back to Imphal, the capital of the state. No Kuki-Zo people can go to Imphal, nor government employees posted in Imphal and other valley districts can attend their offices. There seems to be no end because it is a state-sponsored war against the Kuki-Zo people,” the Kuki-Zo MLAs from Manipur said.

“IAS, MCS, IPS and MPS officers from the Kuki communities have been unable to function and discharge their duties as Imphal Valley has become a valley of death,” they also alleged.

“Given the problems faced by the government employees belonging to Kuki-Zo communities and for the efficient administration of the districts inhabited by the communities the post of chief secretary or its equivalent post and the post of DGP or equivalent post need to be immediately created. Apart from this, senior-level posts in the civil and police departments should be created in the public interest,” they added.

It may be mentioned here that Manipur has been on the boil since May 3 after ethnic clashes broke out between the Kuki and Meitei communities in the state followed by large-scale violence.

Over 150 people have lost their lives in the violence and thousands others were displaced in the nearly four-month long violence in Manipur.