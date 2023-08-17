IMPHAL: The ten Kuki-Zo MLAs from strife-torn Manipur, who earlier demanded a “separate administration” for the tribals, have freshly written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a fresh memorandum to PM Narendra Modi, the ten Kuki-Zo MLAs from Manipur have demanded allotment of “separate DGP and chief secretary” for the hill districts of the state.

The ten Kuki-Zo MLAs have demanded creation of the posts of the “separate chief secretary and DGP (director general of police) or its equivalent posts” for the five hill districts of Manipur.

The five hill districts of Manipur are: Senapati, Tamenglong, Churachandpur, Chandel and Ukhrul.

Furthermore, the ten Kuki-Zo MLAs from Manipur have demanded sanction of Rs 500 crore from the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund for rehabilitation of tribal people, who have been affected by the ethnic violence in the state.

Also read: ‘150 students from Manipur enrolled in Delhi government schools’

The tribal MLAs from Manipur submitted a nine-point charter of demands to the Prime Minister.

The memorandum was signed by 10 Kuki-Zo MLAs from Manipur, who earlier announced that they will not attend the special state assembly session.

The ten Kuki-Zo MLAs are: Saitu MLA Haokholet Kipgen, Tengnoupal MLA Letpao Haokip, Churchandpur MLA LM Khaute, Kangpokpi MLA Nemcha Kipgen, Tipaimukh MLA Ngursanglur Sanate, Saikot MLA Paolienlal Haokip, Singhat MLA Chinlunthang, Henglep MLA Letzamang Haokip, Saikul MLA Kimneo Haokip Hangshing and Thanlon MLA Vungzagin Valte.

In the memorandum, the Kuki-Zo MLAs from Manipur wrote: “Since May 3, the Kuki-Zomis mostly residing in Imphal as government employees, businessmen, daily wage earners and labourers were suddenly subjected to a wave of devastating attacks by the Meiteis in Greater Imphal during which their residential houses, quarters, and vehicles were torched and burnt in ashes, which spread like wildfire within Imphal city.”

“The Kuki-Zomi students studying in Manipur University and staying in various hostels, and institutions, including medical colleges and nurses were dragged out from their hostels and rented houses and were tortured, molested, raped and killed, which is continuing,” they said.

“Even members of the Manipur Legislative Assembly were not spared. MLA of Thanlon constituency, Vvvungzagin Vaite, and his driver were waylaid while he was returning from a meeting at the chief minister’s bungalow. His driver was beaten to death. The MLA was also tortured and beaten and left for dead. He was however rescued by the security forces and was rushed to New Delhi. The house and other properties of two other cabinet ministers- Leptao Haokip and Nemcha Kippgen were also reduced to ashes,” they claimed.

“After looting, destroying and burning of houses, properties, churches and localities in Imphal and villages the Meiteis under the leadership of chief minister N Biren Singh continued to wage war against Kuki-Zo hill tribes by attacking the villages of hill districts almost every day,” the MLAs alleged.

“As Imphal has become a valley of death and destruction for Kuki-Zo people, no one dares to go back to Imphal, the capital of the state. No Kuki-Zo people can go to Imphal, nor government employees posted in Imphal and other valley districts can attend their offices. There seems to be no end because it is a state-sponsored war against the Kuki-Zo people,:” they said.

“IAS, MCS, IPS and MPS officers from the Kuki communities have been unable to function and discharge their duties as Imphal Valley has become a valley of death,” they also alleged.

“Given the problems faced by the government employees belonging to Kuki-Zo communities and for the efficient administration of the districts inhabited by the communities the post of chief secretary or its equivalent post and the post of DGP or equivalent post need to be immediately created. Apart from this, senior-level posts in the civil and police departments should be created in the public interest,” they added.

It may be mentioned here that Manipur has been on the boil since May 3 after ethnic clashes broke out between the Kuki and Meitei communities in the state followed by large-scale violence.

Over 150 people have lost their lives in the violence and thousands others were displaced in the nearly four-month long violence in Manipur.