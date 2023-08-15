New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that central and state governments are making all efforts to restore peace in violence-hit Manipur.

Addressing the nation from Red Fort on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day, Modi stressed that the path for solution in Manipur will be found through peace.

“In the past few weeks, during the period of violence in the Northeast, especially in Manipur, many people lost their lives, and the honour of mothers and daughters suffered a lot, but in the last few days, there are reports of peace. The nation is with Manipur,” Modi said.

He said the people of Manipur should build on the peace that has been restored over the past few days. “The path for a solution will be found through peace in Manipur,” PM Modi said.

He also expressed his condolences to those affected by the “unimaginable crisis” due to natural calamity.

“This year, several states of the country have witnessed unimaginable crisis. I express my sympathy to all the affected families and assure them that state and central governments will work together to overcome this challenge,” the PM said.