Imphal: In a major crackdown ahead of Indian Independence Day celebrations, combined security forces and Manipur police commandos have recovered several arms and ammunition from different locations in the violence-hit state.

According to the Manipur police control room, 7 arms, 8 ammunition, and 24 explosives have been recovered during the search operations conducted by the combined forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of Imphal-West, Imphal-East, Thoubal, and Bishnupur districts.

Five unexploded bombs which were detected in the adjoining areas of Bishnupur and Churachandpur districts were disposed of by the bomb disposal team of security forces.

Manipur police commandos, as a part of preventive measures taken up in connection with the upcoming I-Day celebrations, conducted a search operation at the Heirangoithong Oinam Loukon area and recovered some arms and ammunition found abandoned at Heirangoithong Oinam Loukon, Maibam Leikai Road in Imphal west district.

The recovered arms and ammunition include: one Sub-Machine Gun 9mm Carbine along with the magazine, one Sten Gun, one Pistol, four HE 36 Hand Grenades, eight Ballistics rounds marked with H7.62 D, four Tube Launchin, three rings and one magazine

In another operation at Tingri Hill ranges under the Sekmai police station, police recovered seven HE grenades, seven Tube Launching 1A, seven Grenade 90 MK 3 and one Carbine.

The security forces have stepped up their operations in Manipur ahead of Independence Day celebrations in view of the recent spate of violence in the state.