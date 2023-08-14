GUWAHATI: A moderate intensity earthquake shook several parts of the Northeast on Monday (August 14) evening.

Tremors could be felt in parts of Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland, Mizoram and Tripura.

The magnitude of the earthquake was 5.4 in Richter Scale.

The epicentre of the earthquake was recorded to be at Kanaighat in Bangladesh near the Indian border.

The earthquake that struck Assam on Monday (August 14) evening took place almost 73 years after the Assam-Tibet earthquake.

It may be mentioned here that among the worst of the earthquakes that rocked Assam was the 1950 Assam-Tibet earthquake.

It was an 8.6 magnitude earthquake that struck Assam on August 15, 1950.

It is estimated that around 4000 people lost their lives in Assam and neighboring states.

