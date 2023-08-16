NEW DELHI: At least 150 students from violence-hit Northeast state of Manipur have been enrolled in Delhi government schools.

This was claimed by Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal while speaking at the Delhi government’s Independence Day event at the national capital.

“150 children from Manipur have been given admission in Delhi government schools without school leaving certificates,” said CM Kejriwal.

He added: “Efforts are underway to help these children from Manipur lead normal lives from now onwards.”

The Delhi chief minister also expressed sadness over the ongoing violence in Manipur that rendered thousands of people homeless.

It may be mentioned here that Manipur has been on the boil since May 3 after ethnic clashes broke out between the Kuki and Meitei communities in the state followed by large-scale violence.

Over 150 people have lost their lives in the violence and thousands others were displaced in the nearly four-month long violence in Manipur.