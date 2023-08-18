IMPHAL: Violence-ravaged Manipur has been rocked by fresh clashes.

At least three people were killed in a fresh clash at Ukhrul district of Manipur on Friday (August 18).

These three people were killed after unknown miscreants opened fire targeting a Kuki village in Ukhrul district of Manipur.

SP of Ukhrul district in Manipur – Ningshem Vashum – informed that the armed miscreants approached the Kuki village from the hills to the east.

The three dead people are reported to be “Kuki village volunteers”.

The deceased persons have been identified as: Jamkhogin Haokip (26), Thangkhokai Haokip (35) and Hollenson Baite (24 ).

Sounds of heavy gunfire at Thowai Kuki village were heard at around 4:30 am on Friday (August 18) from the surrounding villages.

This village is located approximately 47 km from Ukhrul district headquarters in Manipur.

Villagers of the Tangkhul Naga villages near the Thowai Kuki village, where the firing took place, informed that the gunfight lasted for almost an hour.

It may be mentioned here that Manipur has been on the boil since May 3 after ethnic clashes broke out between the Kuki and Meitei communities in the state followed by large-scale violence.

Over 150 people have lost their lives in the violence and thousands others were displaced in the nearly four-month long violence in Manipur.