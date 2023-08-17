IMPHAL: Delhi BJP MLA Mohan Singh Bisht stirred a major controversy on Thursday (August 17) after he reportedly said “Manipur doesn’t matter to anyone”.

The BJP MLA made this statement inside the Delhi assembly.

This remark by BJP MLA Mohan Singh Bisht sparked a chaos in the Delhi assembly, following which at least four legislators of the saffron party were marshalled out of the House.

Notably, Durgesh Pathak – an MLA of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi – started a short duration discussion on Manipur violence.

However, the BJP MLAs were quick to rise in protest against any discussion in the Delhi assembly relating to Manipur violence.

The BJP MLAs argued that the Delhi assembly should only discuss issues related to the union territory.

Following the protest by the BJP MLAs, Delhi deputy speaker Rakhi Birla cited the example of Uttar Pradesh Assembly, where the Manipur issue was discussed.

“The Uttar Pradesh assembly also discussed Manipur issue,” Rakhi Birla said.

Soon AAP MLAs raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Manipur issue.