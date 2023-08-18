Guwahati: The help the students affected by the violence in Manipur continue with their higher studies, Girijananda Chowdhury University (GCU) in Guwahati, Assam has announced a special scholarship.

The GCU has come forward to offer a 50 per cent fee waiver scholarship option for students from violence-hit Manipur.

The scholarship will be available based on merit specifically for students from conflict-affected zones in Manipur.

The programmes on offer at the university are Bachelor of Arts, Master of Arts, Bachelor of Social Work, Master of Social Work, Bachelor Of Commerce, Bachelor Of Technology, Bachelor Of Pharmacy, Bachelor Of Science as well as other Post Graduate, Masters and Doctorate courses.

Students are free to choose their specialization. Students willing to enrol can either call the GCU office on phones lines: +91-7099034050, +91-7099004701/2/3/4/5 or visit the official website at https://gcuniversity.ac.in