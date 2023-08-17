IMPHAL: Manipur governor Anusuiya Uikey, on Thursday (August 17), instructed the inspector general of CRPF (Manipur & Nagaland Sector) – Sandeep Datta – to initiate measures to restore peace and normalcy in the state at the earliest.

The Manipur governor also sought help and assistance for the internally displaced people (IDPs) of the state.

CRPF IG for Manipur and Nagaland sector called on governor Anusuiya Uikey at the Raj Bhawan in Imphal on Thursday (August 17).

The CRPF IG also apprised the Manipur governor of the security situation in the state.

The CRPF IG apprised the Manipur governor of the security measures taken up by the paramilitary force in tackling the prevailing law and order situation in the state.

It may be mentioned here that a sizeable number of CRPF companies and Rapid Action Force (RAF) are being deployed at vulnerable areas of strife-torn Manipur.

It may be mentioned here that Manipur has been on the boil since May 3 after ethnic clashes broke out between the Kuki and Meitei communities in the state followed by large-scale violence.

Over 150 people have lost their lives in the violence and thousands others were displaced in the nearly four-month long violence in Manipur.