DIMAPUR: Rajya Sabha MP and vice chairperson S Phangnong Konyak urged the women of eastern Nagaland to “embrace unity, forgiveness and solidarity” among the “seven sisters” of the eastern region of the state.

Addressing the inaugural session of the 5th general conference of the Eastern Nagaland Women’s Organisation (ENWO) in Longkhim town on Thursday (August 17), Rajya Sabha MP Konyak emphasised the paramount importance of peace and exhorted the women to exemplify the role of peacemakers in the eastern region.

She underlined the eastern Nagaland’s unique blend of developmental challenges and cultural richness, emphasising the need to preserve the heritage and values embedded within the tradition.

She also stressed the significance of women’s participation in politics as a means to shape policies and foster comprehensive development.

During the event, Konyak inaugurated an exhibition showcasing the work of ENWO units and also released the ENWO magazine.

The first day of the conference featured a range of activities, including a folk fusion performance by Changsao Thangjam Setshang, a soulful lullaby by Khiamniungan Menyiu Hoikam and a captivating folk song presented by the Tikhir Women Association.