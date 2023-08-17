DIMAPUR: The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Kohima in Nagaland has decided to set up ward parking committees, as a pilot project, in five wards in the state capital Kohima.

This was decided at a meeting chaired by Kohima deputy commissioner Shanavas C at the DC’s conference hall on Thursday.

Kohima Sadar SDO (C) has been designated as the convener of the parking committees while DSP (Traffic), RTA representatives, Kohima Municipal Council officials and ward chairmen are members. The committees have been tasked to manage traffic in these wards more effectively.

Deliberating on the pressing concern of escalating traffic congestion and the challenges faced by the public in the state capital, the meeting also proposed immediate utilisation of the Kohima Smart City Development Ltd. (KSCDL) multi-level parking facilities on an experimental basis to alleviate traffic congestion.

A committee led by Kohima additional SP, along with members from relevant departments, will be formed to explore innovative methods for operating two multi-level car parking facilities.

The KSCDL has been asked to install high-resolution CCTV cameras at key entry and exit points around Kohima to facilitate proper parking management.

The meeting also discussed feeder passenger vehicle services to ISBT, regional taxi parking, identification of a “green channel” for dedicated city bus services for students and office workers and review and regulation of traffic management outside Oking Hospital and Jail Colony.

During a PowerPoint presentation on Kohima’s current traffic scenario by DSP (Traffic), factors contributing to traffic issues, including population density, non-compliance with traffic rules and VIP motorcades, were highlighted.

With approximately 1,95,284 vehicles plying daily in Kohima, the traffic management remains a significant challenge.

The meeting further discussed strategies to ease traffic congestion during peak hours, construction of a veterinary centre, upgrading of educational institutions and various infrastructure projects aimed at improving the overall living conditions of the city dwellers.