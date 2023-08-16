Dimapur: Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio administered the pledge for drug-free Nagaland during the 77th Independence Day celebration at Secretariat Plaza in Kohima as a mark of the state government’s commitment towards the war on drugs.

“On the occasion of Independence Day 2023, I pledge to make our community, family, friends and ourselves drug-free. I shall report to the authorities about any narcotics and psychotropic substances related activities if noticed,” the pledge read.

Rio also officially inaugurated the E-office and E-vigilance applications on the occasion. The launch of these digital platforms marks a significant step towards modernising administrative processes in the state.

He said the installation of CCTVs in all 84 police stations across the state have been completed on Independence Day. Rio launched the installation of a CCTV system at police stations in Kohima district on August 9.

Rio said to enhance the reach of the police, four police outposts at Seyochung, Kiphire, Champang and Seithekema-A have been upgraded to police stations and a new police outpost has been set up at Chukitong.

He added that new police stations have been constructed at Sovima village in the Chümoukedima district and Atoizu in the Zunheboto district. Further, six new SDPO posts were created in Agunato, Akuluto, Doyang, Jalukie, Meluri and Tobu, he said.

On the Naga political issue, Rio said finding an early solution to the issue remains at the top of his government’s agenda.

He assured to make every effort to hold consultations with all the stakeholders in this regard.

He also called upon all the Naga political groups, all stakeholders and the government of India to bring about an inclusive, honourable and acceptable solution without any further delay.

Acknowledging the developmental deficit, particularly in the eastern districts of the state and the grievances raised by the Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation, Rio appreciated the government of India for looking into the matter.

He assured to bridge the development deficit to bring the eastern districts at par with the rest of the State.

He also informed that keeping in view the sentiments of the people, the state cabinet urged the Law Commission to exempt Nagaland from the purview of UCC.

He shared that the Union home minister Amit Shah had assured that the UCC would not be applicable to the Scheduled Tribes of Nagaland and the North East.