IMPHAL: Barely a week after a person from Kwakta area in Bishnupur district of Manipur was shot at by armed miscreants, three more civilians, on Friday (August 18), were shot at by armed miscreants.

This incident has been reported from Yairipok area in Thoubal district of Manipur.

The three civilians to be shot at by armed miscreants, according to Manipur police, were “drug users and traders”.

The three injured persons belong to the minority Muslim community in Manipur.

They have been identified as: Md Musaraf (20), Md Ruhi (18) and Md Warid (24).

The injured trio hail from Yairipok village in Thoubal district of Manipur.

Each of the three persons were shot at on their left calves at around 2:20 pm on Friday (August 18).

The injured persons were immediately admitted at the Yairipok health centre in Thoubal district of Manipur.

Later, they were referred to different hospitals in Imphal for further medical treatment, the Manipur police informed.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered by the Manipur police in this connection with the incident.

Efforts are underway to nab those behind the incident, the Manipur police said.

However, no outfit has claimed responsibility for the incident thus far.

It may be mentioned here that on August 14, a man from Kwakta area in Bishnupur district of Manipur was allegedly abducted and shot at by armed miscreants.