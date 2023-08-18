GUWAHATI: The state bank of India (SBI) has announced a big relief on loans to its customers in violence hit Manipur.

The relief package includes a moratorium of up to 12 months on equated monthly instalments (EMIs), interest payments, and other instalments.

It will be available to borrowers whose accounts had not turned non-performing assets (NPAs) as on May 3, 2023, a SBI Manipur regional office notice said.

The package will be implemented based on an assessment date of May 4, 2023.

Borrowers in Manipur, who are interested in availing relief must approach their home branches or any nearby SBI branch by August 31, 2023, the SBI said.

It may be mentioned here that Manipur has been on the boil since May 3 after ethnic clashes broke out between the Kuki and Meitei communities in the state followed by large-scale violence.

Over 150 people have lost their lives in the violence and thousands others were displaced in the nearly four-month long violence in Manipur.