IMPHAL: The immediate objective of the Manipur government is to restore peace and normalcy in the strife-torn state.

This was claimed by Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh in Imphal on Friday (August 18).

The Manipur chief minister appealed to government employees in the state and the general public to come together and work hard to make up for the losses the state incurred in the last four months due to violence.

It may be mentioned here that Manipur has been on the boil since May 3 after ethnic clashes broke out between the Kuki and Meitei communities in the state followed by large-scale violence.

Over 150 people have lost their lives in the violence and thousands others were displaced in the nearly four-month long violence in Manipur.

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh made this statement while speaking at an event titled – Sadbhavana Diwas – held at the Manipur secretariat on Friday (August 18).

The Manipur CM said that restoration of peace and normalcy in the state should be the “main focus at the moment”.

He also stated that “Manipur needs to continue on the path of unity and development, on which it was moving for the past six years”.

Earlier, the Manipur chief minister had claimed that “foreign conspiracies” were behind the violence in the Northeast state.

He said that ethnic clashes and large-scale violence in the Northeast state of Manipur is a result of “misunderstandings and conspiracies of foreigners”.

The Manipur chief minister claimed that vested interests are trying to destabilise the Northeast state.