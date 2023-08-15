IMPHAL: Ethnic clashes and large-scale violence in the Northeast state of Manipur is a result of “misunderstandings and conspiracies of foreigners”.

This was claimed by Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday (August 15).

The Manipur chief minister claimed that vested interests are trying to destabilise the Northeast state.

Biren Singh also appealed to the people of Manipur to maintain peace.

“Violence will not bring anything. There were misunderstandings. So we can sit and discuss all the issues,” said Manipur CM Biren Singh.

He added: “This violence has killed over hundred people. Many have been rendered homeless, while properties worth crores of rupees have been destroyed.”

The Manipur chief minister further said that the state government is “working relentlessly” to resettle the people, who lost their homes in the violence.

He also said that the Manipur government’s “war against drugs” is not targeted towards any particular community of the state.

“Manipur has become the gateway to India for illegal drugs trade from the Golden Triangle,” said CM Biren Singh.

Golden Triangle is the name given to one of Asia’s two principal areas of illicit opium production.

Its geographical limits are the areas, in which the borders of China, Thailand, Laos and Myanmar meet at the confluence of the Ruak and the Mekong Rivers.

It may be mentioned here that Manipur has been on the boil since May 3 after ethnic clashes broke out between the Kuki and Meitei communities in the state followed by large-scale violence.

Over 150 people have lost their lives in the violence and thousands others were displaced in the nearly four-month long violence in Manipur.