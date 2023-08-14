IMPHAL: A man from Kwakta area in Bishnupur district of Manipur was allegedly abducted and shot at by armed miscreants.

The man was shot at Lilong Haoreibi Turen Ahanbi under the Lilong police station in Thoubal district of Manipur on Sunday (August 13) night.

This was informed by the Manipur police on Monday (August 14).

The victim has been identified as Md Abdul Latif (54).

Latif suffered a bullet injury on his right leg.

He was allegedly abducted from Kwakta village in Bishnupur district of Manipur.

A team of police officials from Thoubal police station, led by SP of the district – Soibam Sachidananda – rushed to the spot on receiving information about the incident.

A cordon and search operation was launched in the area, where the man was shot.

Around 30 persons were detained and interrogated by the police in connection with the incident.

One 9 mm empty cache of ammunition was also recovered from the spot, the Manipur police informed.

The injured person was rushed to the Noor Hospital at Lilong in Manipur for necessary medical treatment.

Latif is a resident of Kwakta Ward 4 in Bishnupur district.

He was abducted by the armed men from his residence on Sunday (August 13) morning.

Meanwhile, the police in Manipur have launched an investigation into the case.

On the other hand, no group or individual has claimed responsibility of the case.