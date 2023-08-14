IMPHAL: The central bureau of investigation (CBI) is all set to take over probe into at least nine more cases related to violence in the Northeast state of Manipur.

If the CBI takes over investigation into the nine more cases, total number of cases that the probe agency will be investigating in relation to Manipur violence will rise to 17.

Additionally, other cases related to crime against women or sexual assault may also get referred to the CBI, an official said.

It may be mentioned here that the CBI is already investigating as many as eight (8) cases related to Manipur violence.

Among these eight (8) cases, two are related to alleged sexual assault on women in Manipur.

According to reports, the CBI is also likely to take over probe into a case, where a Meitei woman alleged that she was gang-raped by a group of Kuki men in Churachandpur district of Manipur.

Notably, Manipur has been on the boil since May 3 after ethnic clashes broke out between the Kuki and Meitei communities in the state followed by large-scale violence.

Over 150 people have lost their lives in the violence and thousands others were displaced in the nearly four-month long violence in Manipur.